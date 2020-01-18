Hamlin Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,822 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 752,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 2.0% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $48,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,208.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094,586 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,424 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5,205.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 946,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,668,000 after purchasing an additional 929,035 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,378,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,788,000 after purchasing an additional 832,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,559,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,098,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,080. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,494.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $138,395.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.