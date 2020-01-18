Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Given New GBX 300 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hammerson from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hammerson from GBX 303 ($3.99) to GBX 319 ($4.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt lowered Hammerson to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 298.33 ($3.92).

Shares of LON:HMSO traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 265.10 ($3.49). The company had a trading volume of 1,976,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 296.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 275.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21).

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

