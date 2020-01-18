Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Has $22.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 13.8% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc owned about 0.67% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $22,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,373,000 after buying an additional 38,243 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,453,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $157,000.

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.64. The company had a trading volume of 84,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,275. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.79. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $189.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

