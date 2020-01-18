Harvest Investment Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,412 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.56% of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DRN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.4028 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

