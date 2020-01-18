Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $313,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

Shares of CP traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.70. The stock had a trading volume of 417,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1-year low of $194.38 and a 1-year high of $267.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

