Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 49.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 8,685.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 44.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 67.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,523,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,062,000 after buying an additional 1,017,717 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.02.

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $91.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,891,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $101.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.21.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

