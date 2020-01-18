Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOOD. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period.

WOOD traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,783. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.94. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $52.75 and a twelve month high of $67.54.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.1172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

