Harvest Investment Services LLC Trims Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $1,939,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 178.9% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $4,104,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $5,250,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 55.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

PAYC stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.24. The company had a trading volume of 310,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $133.26 and a one year high of $297.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.14.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

