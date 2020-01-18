Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HSTG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 197.86 ($2.60).

Get Hastings Group alerts:

HSTG traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) on Friday, hitting GBX 177.40 ($2.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,528,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 179.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 187.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.23. Hastings Group has a 12 month low of GBX 167.30 ($2.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13.

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hastings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hastings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.