Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:HAYN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.83. 92,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.70. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.75.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Haynes International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haynes International news, Director William P. Wall sold 2,250 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $85,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,851.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 4,100 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $150,429.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,673.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,101 shares of company stock valued at $488,559. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 958.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 88,460 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

