HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.20

HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAYPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded HAYS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

