HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KPTI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.14.

KPTI traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,570. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.59. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.24% and a negative return on equity of 187.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 20,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $283,400.00. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 741,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,510 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after buying an additional 2,028,790 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,496,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,397,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 613.9% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 88,519 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,962,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

