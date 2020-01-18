Head to Head Contrast: OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) & CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) and CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares OncoSec Medical and CymaBay Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical N/A -152.00% -115.56% CymaBay Therapeutics N/A -42.36% -39.25%

7.2% of OncoSec Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of OncoSec Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OncoSec Medical and CymaBay Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical N/A N/A -$30.28 million N/A N/A CymaBay Therapeutics $10.00 million 13.88 -$72.55 million ($1.26) -1.60

OncoSec Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CymaBay Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OncoSec Medical and CymaBay Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 CymaBay Therapeutics 0 10 3 0 2.23

OncoSec Medical currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 187.08%. CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.95, indicating a potential upside of 244.28%. Given CymaBay Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CymaBay Therapeutics is more favorable than OncoSec Medical.

Risk and Volatility

OncoSec Medical has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CymaBay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics beats OncoSec Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor. The company is also developing ImmunoPulse IL-12 with KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced melanoma that is in the Phase IIb clinical trials (PISCES/KEYNOTE-695) and advanced or metastatic triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), which is in the Phase II clinical trials (OMS-141/KEYNOTE-890); ImmunoPulse IL-12 and KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced or metastatic melanoma that has completed Phase II clinical trials; and ImmunoPulse IL-12 monotherapy in patients with metastatic melanoma, which has completed the Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it undertakes the phase II monotherapy biomarker study in patients with advanced or metastatic TNBC. Further, the company has completed Phase I neoadjuvant clinical trial of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with an anti-PD-1 in surgically resectable melanoma. Additionally, it is developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has clinical trial collaborations with Merck & Co., Inc. and its subsidiary in connection with the PISCES/KEYNOTE-695 and OMS-141/KEYNOTE-890 studies; a collaboration with the GOG Foundation, Inc. to conduct a registration-enabled study of tavokinogene telseplasmid in women with recurrent/persistent cervical cancer; and a collaborative research agreement with Duke University School of Medicine in HER2+ breast cancer. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company also develops MBX-2982, a selective orally-active G protein-coupled receptor agonist that interacts with bioactive lipids known to stimulate glucose-dependent insulin secretion for the treatment of gut/liver disease. Its preclinical stage product candidate is CB-001, a G protein-coupled receptor for omega-3 fatty acids, such as docosahexaenoic acid for the treatment of gut/liver disease. It has development and licensing agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products comrprising halofenate and its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

