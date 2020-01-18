Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Coverage Dropped by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum dropped coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

HIIQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut Health Insurance Innovations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.43.

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $20.15. 605,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,580. The company has a market capitalization of $286.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.35. Health Insurance Innovations has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,674,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145 over the last ninety days. 47.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIIQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 37.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 38.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 98.2% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Capital Returns Management LLC raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 148.2% during the second quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 406,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 143,054 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

