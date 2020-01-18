Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Coverage Dropped by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum dropped coverage on shares of
HIIQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut Health Insurance Innovations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.43.
Shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $20.15. 605,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,580. The company has a market capitalization of $286.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.35. Health Insurance Innovations has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,674,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145 over the last ninety days. 47.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIIQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 37.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 38.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 98.2% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Capital Returns Management LLC raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 148.2% during the second quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 406,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 143,054 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.
