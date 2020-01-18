Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Trading 5.6% Higher

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.52 and last traded at $20.20, 708,017 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 559,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.43.
The stock has a market capitalization of $296.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57.
In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $119,625.00. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145. Insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIIQ. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 162.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 59,008 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 37,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 9.3% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 501,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 42,456 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 28.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.
Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIIQ)
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.
