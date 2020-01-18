Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Trading 5.6% Higher

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.52 and last traded at $20.20, 708,017 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 559,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $296.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $119,625.00. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145. Insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIIQ. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 162.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 59,008 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 37,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 9.3% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 501,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 42,456 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 28.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

