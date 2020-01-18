Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,632,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the previous session’s volume of 1,795,844 shares.The stock last traded at $31.03 and had previously closed at $30.84.

HTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 4,607.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741,860 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,500,000 after buying an additional 2,625,737 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,669,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,223,000 after buying an additional 687,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

