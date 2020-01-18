HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €71.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €75.47 ($87.75).

Shares of HEI stock traded up €0.88 ($1.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €64.04 ($74.47). The company had a trading volume of 759,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a 50 day moving average of €65.61 and a 200 day moving average of €65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €58.12 ($67.58) and a 1-year high of €73.52 ($85.49).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

