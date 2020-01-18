Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) were up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.04, approximately 378,266 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 395,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helius Medical Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSDT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 302.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 6,777.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 627.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 179,336 shares during the last quarter.

About Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.