Helleniccoin (HNC) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,802.00

Helleniccoin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Helleniccoin has a total market cap of $138,002.00 and approximately $1,802.00 worth of Helleniccoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helleniccoin coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helleniccoin has traded up 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helleniccoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00674984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008084 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Helleniccoin Coin Profile

Helleniccoin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Helleniccoin’s total supply is 69,499,904 coins. The official website for Helleniccoin is www.helleniccoin.gr . Helleniccoin’s official Twitter account is @helleniccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helleniccoin

Helleniccoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helleniccoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helleniccoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helleniccoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helleniccoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helleniccoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.