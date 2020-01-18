Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research set a $31.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.75.

HCCI stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.69. 27,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.98. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.68 million, a PE ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $104.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 14.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 65.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

