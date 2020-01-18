Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research set a $31.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.75.
HCCI stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.69. 27,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.98. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.68 million, a PE ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 14.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 65.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
