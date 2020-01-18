Hi Mutual Society Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $10,914.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00036812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.25 or 0.05772430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026601 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035145 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00127866 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

