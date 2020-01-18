Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $999.44

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $999.44 and traded as high as $1,059.77. Hilton Food Group shares last traded at $1,022.00, with a volume of 286,788 shares trading hands.
HFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Food Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,063.75 ($13.99).
The firm has a market cap of $841.75 million and a PE ratio of 27.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,053.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,000.14.
About Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.
See Also: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.