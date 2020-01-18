Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $999.44

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $999.44 and traded as high as $1,059.77. Hilton Food Group shares last traded at $1,022.00, with a volume of 286,788 shares trading hands.

HFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Food Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,063.75 ($13.99).

The firm has a market cap of $841.75 million and a PE ratio of 27.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,053.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,000.14.

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Philip Heffer sold 360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.15), for a total value of £3,600,000 ($4,735,595.90). Also, insider Robert Watson sold 164,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.81), for a total transaction of £1,728,300 ($2,273,480.66).

About Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

