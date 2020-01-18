Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.35.

Several research firms have commented on HOLI. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,099,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,882,000 after acquiring an additional 165,129 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLI opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.41. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $123.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

