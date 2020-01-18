Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will report sales of $25.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.80 million and the highest is $26.07 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $25.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $100.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $101.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $102.93 million, with estimates ranging from $99.90 million to $105.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

HBCP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.35. 14,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 875 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 29.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

