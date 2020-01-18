Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.7% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,731,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

HD stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.91. 7,979,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,954,228. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $174.53 and a 52 week high of $239.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

