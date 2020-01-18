Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 31,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,312. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, VP Klaus Orlinger sold 8,500 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Igor Matushansky sold 10,404 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $103,311.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,651.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,388 shares of company stock valued at $289,741 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $40,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $72,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $99,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $538,000. 30.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.