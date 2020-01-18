Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HTHT. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Huazhu Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Huazhu Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a hold rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.59.

Shares of HTHT stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 802,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.80. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $45.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 3,606.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,689,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,747 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,722,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,926,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,703,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,757,000 after acquiring an additional 656,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

