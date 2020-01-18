HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $195.41 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.18.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total value of $1,333,636.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,691,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,943 shares of company stock worth $2,756,888. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 48.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 20.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 166.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.72. 409,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,255. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $137.30 and a 52-week high of $207.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.82 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

