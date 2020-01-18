Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Up 6.2%

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.78, 1,368,899 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,011,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $291.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

