Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8,442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,853 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,092.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,332 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,167,000 after purchasing an additional 735,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,205,000 after purchasing an additional 465,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,541.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 365,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,880,000 after purchasing an additional 343,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.78. 3,331,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

