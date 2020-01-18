Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 585 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,651 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Illumina comprises about 1.1% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 67,829.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $832,279,000 after buying an additional 2,257,377 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 64.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,315,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $400,182,000 after buying an additional 517,226 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 80.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after buying an additional 336,821 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after buying an additional 56,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 487,032 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $148,164,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,202.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $324.72. 1,109,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,229. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $263.30 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.45.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.69.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.