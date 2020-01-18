Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 479 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $53,000. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 8,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,499,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.38.

EL stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,800. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.36.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

