Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 93.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 36,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,772,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,085,916,000 after buying an additional 378,244 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 50.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,335,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,086,000 after buying an additional 1,448,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $70,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLW traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,348,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,840. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

