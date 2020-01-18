Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.05 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 41.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,143,000 after buying an additional 740,059 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651,605 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NextEra Energy by 19.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,437,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after buying an additional 550,956 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,076,000 after buying an additional 149,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 43.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 438,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,886,000 after buying an additional 132,924 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,338,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,339. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.63. The company has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.74 and a fifty-two week high of $253.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.69.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

