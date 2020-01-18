Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,640,000 after buying an additional 8,968,947 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,088,000 after buying an additional 64,275 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,406,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,114,000 after buying an additional 110,770 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

NYSE HON traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.23. 2,607,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,349. The stock has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $138.70 and a one year high of $184.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.28 and a 200-day moving average of $171.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

