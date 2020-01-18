Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after buying an additional 143,694 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 906.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after buying an additional 193,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $55.16. 9,225,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,369,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

