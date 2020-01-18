Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 8,760 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.52. 1,850,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,772. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.