Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,649 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 1.2% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1,774.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,510,613,000 after buying an additional 3,928,546 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Boeing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,009,918,000 after buying an additional 2,607,364 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $221,601,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $110,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.97.

NYSE BA traded down $7.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $324.15. 11,010,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,626,550. The company has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.79. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $319.55 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

