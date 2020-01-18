Huntington National Bank Decreases Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 34.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

American Electric Power stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,839,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.46 and its 200 day moving average is $91.84. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

