Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,964,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,564,000 after purchasing an additional 667,106 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,441,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,720,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,994. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $108.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

