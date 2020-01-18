Huntington National Bank Invests $7.85 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 20.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 19.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.29. 5,789,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,752,058. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.21.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

