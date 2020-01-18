Huntington National Bank Purchases 3,314 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,708 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $13,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Target by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Target by 309.7% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $116.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,298,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,670. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.86. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.