Huntington National Bank Purchases 956 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32,872.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,288,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,750 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $84,805,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $85,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,002.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock worth $14,351,365. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $601.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $600.03. The company had a trading volume of 582,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,610. The business’s 50-day moving average is $590.60 and its 200-day moving average is $545.78. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.15 and a 52 week high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

