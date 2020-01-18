Huntington National Bank Sells 1,219 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

PM traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $88.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,908,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,859. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

