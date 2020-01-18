Huntington National Bank Sells 13,497 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005,484 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,497 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $48,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 111,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 429,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,321 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 122,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 120,815 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 43,660 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,564,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,964,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

