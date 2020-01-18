Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stake Lessened by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 547.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 856.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

