Hurify (HUR) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded down 22.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 18th. Hurify has a total market capitalization of $19,592.00 and $3.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hurify token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, CoinMex and Tidex. During the last seven days, Hurify has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hurify alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00036714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.64 or 0.05832040 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026818 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00034229 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00128796 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Hurify Profile

Hurify (HUR) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. The official message board for Hurify is medium.com/@Hurify . The official website for Hurify is hurify.co . Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, YoBit, Tidex, IDEX and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hurify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hurify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hurify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.