Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.33. 10,350,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,281,016. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.18.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

