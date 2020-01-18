HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HCM. ValuEngine lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

HCM opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 64.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the third quarter worth $566,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 91,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 39.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 455,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 127,979 shares during the last quarter. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

