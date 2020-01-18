IBM (NYSE:IBM) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $155.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $170.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a market perform rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised IBM from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.47.

IBM stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $138.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,622,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,489. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.26. IBM has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The firm has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IBM will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IBM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IBM by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IBM by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of IBM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBM by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

